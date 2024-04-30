The Washington Huskies program set a new NFL draft mark in 2024

If it felt like there were a lot of Washington Huskies flying off the board in the first two nights of the 2024 NFL draft, that feeling was correct.

Two Huskies, QB Michael Penix Jr. and WR Rome Odunze, kicked off the Huskies parade by going back-to-back at Nos. 8 and 9 overall. Left tackle Troy Fautanu followed shortly thereafter as the No. 20 overall pick, giving the Huskies three of the first 20 picks in the entire draft.

Wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk was next, selected a bit earlier than generally projected at No. 37 overall. Right tackle Roger Rosengarten also came off the board in the second round, No. 60 overall to the Baltimore Ravens.

The first Washington defender earned the nod at No. 74 when EDGE Bralen Trice headed to Atlanta. One more Husky, WR Jalen McMillan, rounded out the Washington contingency in the third round as the No. 92 overall pick.

That’s seven selections in the top 100, with six of them playing offense. And with that, the Huskies became the first program to ever have a quarterback and three wide receivers all drafted in the first three rounds of the same draft class, Greg Harvey of OptaStats.

It’s little wonder why the Huskies advanced to the CFP Championship Game with all that premium talent on board.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire