Washington Huskies OC Ryan Grubb will not join Alabama staff after meeting with Nick Saban

Alabama Crimson Tide fans have been patiently waiting to see who head coach Nick Saban will bring in as his offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 season. Unfortunately, that answer will not be coming today.

Washington Huskies offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, emerged as a top target for Saban and his staff late last week. Grubb was an offensive coordinator for the first time in 2022 and was a key part of the Huskies’ 11-2 season.

However, after meeting with coach Saban in Tuscaloosa on Monday, Grubb will remain with the Huskies in 2022 and the Tide’s search will continue.

Source: #Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will remain with UW after meeting with Nick Saban about Alabama’s OC job Monday in Tuscaloosa. Grubb was a top target at Bama but will stay with the Huskies. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 31, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football and the program’s search for both offensive and defensive coordinators.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire