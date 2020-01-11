Washington Huskies hire Durham Cato as tight ends coach

Washington head coach Jimmy Lake is turning to a familiar face to fill his tight ends coach vacancy.

Saturday, Lake announced Derham Cato to the role. Cato spent the last four seasons as an offensive analyst for the Washington football program

Cato first joined the UW staff as an offensive analyst in February of 2016.

"Derham has worked his way up to this position," Lake said in a team release. "He's a very smart coach and he's a grinder. He's knowledgeable in the passing and run games, and he's been an offensive coordinator and coached tight ends."

In his first season with the Huskies, Cato helped the offense to one of the most productive seasons in school history. The Huskies scored a school-record 77 touchdowns and 585 points (41.3 per game) while averaging 456.9 yards of total offense, third-best in school history.

"I'm really excited to have the opportunity to take the next step in my career," Cato said. "I'm very grateful to Coach Lake and I can't wait to get going."

Cato has been on the Husky staff for two Pac-12 Championships (2016 and 2018), three straight 10-win seasons and three straight berths in New Years Six bowl games.

Prior to joining the Washington staff, Cato was a offensive coordinator at Davidson for the 2015 season after having served as offensive line and tight ends coach there in 2014.

