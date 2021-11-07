Washington Huskies fire offensive coordinator after disastrous game vs. Oregon Ducks

After managing less than 175 total yards against the Ducks, Washington fires the OC. Jimmy Lake stays… https://t.co/rPczu9LM6f — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 7, 2021

The Washington Huskies weren’t particularly great in any aspect of the game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday night, but the offense was downright abysmal.

With a total of 166 yards, 7 punts, and 7 first downs, the Huskies announced on Sunday that offensive coordinator John Donovan was fired. According to the report from Brett McMurphy, WR coach Junior Adams is assuming play-calling duties for the rest of the season.

There was some turmoil that stemmed from the game on the Husky side of things, especially after a video of Jimmy Lake hitting and pushing a player on the sideline surfaced online. The Washington AD said they were aware of the situation, and there was word that a decision about the team would be made on Sunday afternoon.

Some believed that Lake might lose his job, but it appears that just the OC is gone for now.

