Washington Huskies fire offensive coordinator after disastrous game vs. Oregon Ducks

Zachary Neel
1 min read
In this article:
The Washington Huskies weren’t particularly great in any aspect of the game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday night, but the offense was downright abysmal.

With a total of 166 yards, 7 punts, and 7 first downs, the Huskies announced on Sunday that offensive coordinator John Donovan was fired. According to the report from Brett McMurphy, WR coach Junior Adams is assuming play-calling duties for the rest of the season.

There was some turmoil that stemmed from the game on the Husky side of things, especially after a video of Jimmy Lake hitting and pushing a player on the sideline surfaced online. The Washington AD said they were aware of the situation, and there was word that a decision about the team would be made on Sunday afternoon.

Some believed that Lake might lose his job, but it appears that just the OC is gone for now.

