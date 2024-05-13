Washington hosts New York for season opener

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Liberty -12.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Mystics begin the season at home against the New York Liberty.

Washington finished 9-11 in Eastern Conference action and 12-8 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mystics allowed opponents to score 80.9 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

New York went 32-8 overall and 16-4 in Eastern Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Liberty shot 46.0% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: Kaylynne Truong: out (ankle).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.