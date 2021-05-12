Washington will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of 2021 NFL season

The Washington Football Team will host the Los Angeles Chargers at FedEx Field in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.

This game will feature two exciting young teams led by the top offensive rookie from last season against the top defensive rookie from the 2020 season.

Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert won the NFL offensive rookie of the year after completing almost 67% of his passes for 4,336 yards with 31 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions.

Washington is led by NFL defensive rookie of the year, Chase Young. Young recorded 42 tackles with 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and scored one touchdown in helping lead an impressive one-year turnaround for Washington’s defense.

CBS will televise the game.

Opening up at home Week 1 😈 See you there! — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 12, 2021

The Chargers had their own announcement for the Week 1 game.

BREAKING: our week one opponent is a football team pic.twitter.com/5zMEVfEZtp — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 12, 2021

The rest of Washington’s 2021 schedule will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday on the NFL Network.