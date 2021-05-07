Washington to host free agents Charles Leno Jr. and Bobby McCain originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Even after a strong draft that was graded among the best in the NFL, the Washington Football Team isn’t done trying to add talent to its roster.

On Thursday, reports surfaced of multiple potential free agents the organization is scheduled to bring in for visits early next week. At this point in the offseason, any free agent signing will not count against Washington’s potential compensation pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

First reported was Charles Leno Jr., formerly the left tackle for the Bears.

Left tackle Charles Leno Jr., who was released by Chicago, will visit Washington on Monday per source. — John Keim (@john_keim) May 6, 2021

Leno held up well at the position in Chicago with decent PFF grades and he has a reputation as a capable offensive lineman.

Washington is also reportedly interested in for Dolphins safety Bobby McCain.

Former Dolphins’ safety Bobby McCain, released today, is scheduled to visit the Washington Football Team on Monday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2021

As Schefter mentions, McCain was just released on Thursday. Washington has some players in the secondary, but there is room for a free safety to slide into a starting role. McCain played free safety in Miami and was a captain on the team.

Both players are reportedly coming to Washington on Monday. If the franchise can land one, or even both guys, it will help cap off what has been a very successful offseason to date.