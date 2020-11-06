Washington 'hopeful' RB Bryce Love can return soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Bryce Love's long-anticipated NFL debut could be coming sooner than later.

Love, a fourth-round pick by the Burgundy and Gold in 2019, missed his entire rookie season recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in his final collegiate game. Love returned to the field during training camp but was inactive for the team's first three games while dealing with knee soreness. He was then placed on Injured Reserve.

On Friday, Ron Rivera provided an update on the health of the second-year running back. Based on his answer, the Washington head coach is confident Love could return to the field soon.

"We are hopeful," Rivera said. "He’s had a couple of really good days with the trainers. I think it’s getting close to getting him back out there."

Throughout training camp, Love had earned plenty of praise from both Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner. The first-year OC went as far as to say that love hadn't "missed a beat" in his return to action.

Rivera once again brought up Love's strong training camp on Friday and said that once the running back is healthy enough to return, he'll have an opportunity to show what he's capable of.

"Again, he had a really good camp. He got sore for a little bit and we thought we'd rest him to be quite honest," Rivera said. "He's taken advantage of it and done good things in the training room. An opportunity for us to get him back on the field is coming soon."

If Love is able to return, Washington would certainly welcome a boost in its rushing attack.

Rookie Antonio Gibson has shown plenty of promise, but the team as a whole ranks just 26th in rushing yards per game this season. Veteran J.D. McKissic has been solid for the team, too, but most of his production has come in the passing game.