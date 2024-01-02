Washington holds off Texas to win Sugar Bowl

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to 21 Washington defeating #3 Texas to win the Sugar Bowl and set up a National Championship game with Michigan.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: While you were sleeping, Washington reminded everybody that maybe it's time to pay attention to them in the college football playoff conversation, with a huge win over Texas-- 37-31. Now this game mirrored much of their season, frankly. Washington's used to playing late-at-night Pac-12 football when nobody's paying attention. But this was their big coming-out party, particularly offensively. Michael Penix Jr. was incredible in this game-- 29 to 38, 430 yards, two touchdowns, no picks. Rome Odunze, their superstar wide receiver-- huge. Ja'Lynn Polk-- huge. They were able to throw the ball all over Texas. And they needed every ounce of it.

Now the first half of this game was a back-and-forth match-up with explosive plays on both sides. We find ourselves at a 21-21 game at the half-- so much for defense. All right, we got the defense in the other game. 21-21 at the half-- and Texas, then, in the second half, watched Washington take control-- 10 points in the third quarter. They possessed the ball basically the entire time. Texas couldn't even get on the field. Felt like we might end up with a blowout.

Just when you thought it could be over, though, Texas was back. That's right. Quinn Ewers goes off late in the fourth quarter. They're able to get some scores. They're able to turn this thing around, and before you know it, this thing is coming down to the wire. It went all the way down to one final play with one second left. Washington able to get the defensive stop and, in the process, get the win.

Let's not forget here what's on the line not just for Washington, but also for the Pac-12. The Pac-12 as we know it will be no more after this season. Washington has the chance to give us the true storybook movie ending by winning a national championship for their conference, as their conference as we know it walks out the door.

This is an incredible moment, but most importantly, for Kalen DeBoer, the AP Coach of the Year that most people have never even heard of, for Michael Penix jr., the quarterback that doesn't get the same level of attention as the Drake Mayes, as the Caleb Williamses, for the great Rome Odunze who didn't get the Biletnikoff Award because of Marvin Harrison Jr. This is a moment for all of them to take the spotlight.

Washington's offense was absolutely incredible. Washington's defense was able to get the stops when they needed to. And now Washington, with the best offensive line in the country, is going to move on to the national championship game, where that offensive line can get tested against Michigan.

This has been a truly incredible year for an undefeated Washington team that wasn't getting respect from many fans, from many media experts, and particularly, at times, even from the college football playoff committee. For this win, for this moment, Washington reminds us all, there's a reason that they're number two in the country, there's a reason they're undefeated, and there's a reason they're headed to the national championship.