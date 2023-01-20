Washington history’s in the NFL playoff’s Divisional Round

It’s time for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

50 years ago, the 1972 Washington Redskins became the first team in Washington history to play in a Super Bowl.

During the divisional round, the Redskins had earned home-field advantage due to finishing 11-3 and NFC East champs. Coming to town were the NFC Central Champion, Green Bay Packers (10-4).

On a cool Christmas Eve, Washington’s defense shut down the powerful Packers running game, defeating the Packers 16-3.

The Packers had gained 2,127 rushing yards in 14 games. Washington coach George Allen concerned about the Packers strong running game, determined he would remove middle linebacker Myron Pottios from the starting lineup.

Allen would replace Pottios with defensive tackle Manny Sistrunk, meaning the Burgundy and Gold was switching from a 4-3 to a 5-2 with an extra defensive tackle.

The Packers powerful inside running game had been led all season by the duo of John Brockington and MacArthur Lane. Allen felt he could get away with the move because he did not feel Packers quarterback Scott Hunter was an effective enough passer. The Redskins would plan on attacking the Packers at their offensive strength, taking it away, and take it away they did.

Lane would generate 56 yards in his 14 carries, including a long of 18 yards. Brockington enjoyed no success whatsoever, as his 13 carries generated a mere 9 yards.

Meanwhile, Washington’s workhorse running back Larry Brown did not break a big run, with his longest being only 13 yards, but Brown did accumulate 101 yards in his 25 carries.

The Packers knocked Redskins quarterback Billy Kilmer out of the game in the first quarter on what today would be ruled a helmet-to-helmet infraction. Green Bay also led on Chester Marcol’s 17-yard field goal in the second quarter.

However, Billy Kilmer found Roy Jefferson for a 32-yard post-pattern touchdown and Curt Knight’s 42-yard field goal gave Washington a 10-3 halftime lead.

Knight added field goals from 35 and 46 in the second half, as Washington controlled the line of scrimmage. Roy Jefferson enjoyed collecting five receptions for 84 yards.

