Washington hires Natalia Dorantes as Coordinator of Football Programs

The Telegraph

Tiger Woods was speeding at up to 87mph in a 45mph zone when he accelerated out of control to cause his death-defying car crash back in February, US police have confirmed. The LA County Sheriff's Department says the sole reason for the crash was excessive speed, with Woods accidentally hitting the accelerator rather than braking before the vehicle flipped over. Despite unanswered questions around the South California crash, officers declined to charge him and said there was "no need" to issue warrants for his phone records or blood tests over the crash. In a press conference, officers found no evidence that Woods, who suffered multiple leg injuries and underwent surgery after being pulled from his 2021 Genesis SUV, was under the influence of any drugs. The 15-time major winner suffered multiple fractures and lacerations on both legs and had to be rushed to the operating theatre.