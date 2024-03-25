Washington hires Danny Sprinkle from Utah State as men's basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 24: Head coach Danny Sprinkle of the Utah State Aggies looks on against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

A day after being bounced from the NCAA tournament, Danny Sprinkle has a new job.

Washington announced on Monday that it has hired Sprinkle as its men's basketball coach. Sprinkle just completed his first season at Utah State, where he led the Aggies to the NCAA tournament as a No. 8 seed.

The Aggies won their NCAA tournament opener over TCU, then lost to No. 1 seed Purdue on Sunday.

Sprinkle, 47, has five seasons of NCAA experience as a head coach. He coached his alma Montana State for four seasons before taking the Utah State job in 2023. A Pullman, Washington native, Sprinkle played four seasons at Montana State, where he was named All-Big Sky.

"It was going to take something special for me to leave Logan, and the University of Washington was it," Sprinkle said, via a statement provided by Washington. "The university means a great deal to our family and I am excited to return to my home state."