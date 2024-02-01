Washington high school football wins academic award from national group

The Washington football team was one of the 56 winners of the 2023-24 National Football Foundation National High School Academic Awards announced on Wednesday.

This recognition goes to top academic football teams from each level of play within each state. Washington was one of seven winners in Illinois.

"The initiative is designed to inspire and foster a culture of academic excellence in high school football teams throughout the nation," the NFF said in a release. As the Class 6A winner, the Panthers had a minimum cumulative team GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, plus "superior academic application and performance and a successful football season.”

Washington went 11-2 this past season, winning the Mid-Illini Conference with a 7-0 mark and sent off retiring head coach Darrell Crouch with another state semifinal appearance.

"The IHSFCA is excited to see significant growth in our second year awarding the NFF Academic Excellence Award," Illinois High School Football Coaches Association executive director Kevin Crandall said in the release. "The opportunity to recognize the programs and coaches in our state who are doing such an excellent job in the classroom along with the playing field is very much appreciated.

"We are excited to continue the initiative with the National Football Foundation in the future."

The other six Illinois winners included Annawan/Wethersfield (Class 1A), Seneca (Class 2A), Byron (Class 3A), Rochester (Class 4A), Lincolnshire Stevenson (Class 8A) and Champaign St. Thomas More (8-player).

The 56 teams are finalists for the NFF Hatchell Cup, which will be announced Feb. 6. That recognizes the top individual team in the nation in the classroom, on the field and in the community. It comes with a $10,000 donation.

