Washington high school football: A look at West Sound's top returning prep players in 2023

Bremerton senior Oliver Christian is an important two-way player for the Knights.

Every high school football program has them. Impact players. The ones you see consistently performing on Friday nights.

Maybe it's the quarterback slinging passes all around the field, or the running back chewing up yardage on every carry. Maybe it's the hulking lineman putting opponents on their back, or the linebacker who tackles everything in sight.

With preseason football practice set to kick off Aug. 16, here's a look at the names to know in West Sound who figure to be impact players for their respective teams this fall:

Oliver Christian, Bremerton

The senior was a beast on both sides of the ball last season. At running back, he carried the ball 108 times for 802 yards and nine touchdowns. At linebacker, he led the Knights with 92 tackles while adding 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Cole Edwards, North Kitsap

Edwards wasn't even a full-time starter at quarterback heading into Week 1 of the 2022 season, but the junior earned the spot and finished with 1,850 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns while leading the Vikings to second place in Class 2A.

DeQuan Freeland, Olympic

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound junior will join senior Ben Cardot (6-3, 300) and sophomore Sawyer Williams (6-2, 290) to provide the beef along the Trojans' offensive line.

Tristan Hall, Central Kitsap

The senior receiver finished tops among Cougar wideouts last season with 35 catches, 419 yards and five touchdowns. Expect to see those numbers go up this fall.

Boden Harvey, South Kitsap

Harvey rushed for 717 yards last season as a sophomore while playing wing-back in South Kitsap's flexbone offense. With new head coach Sean Banks opting for a different offensive scheme, Harvey will shift to slot receiver.

Jorden Lee, South Kitsap

Lee is moving from running back to quarterback as the Wolves look to get the ball in the dynamic senior's hands as often as possible. He finished tied for eighth in the South Puget Sound League 4A last fall with 871 all-purpose yards.

South Kitsap's Jordan Lee (2) carries the ball down the field against Rogers in Port Orchard in September 2022.

Cole McCormick, North Mason

The Bulldogs graduated top cornerback Dakota Filer, so the senior McCormick will be counted upon to be a veteran presence in North Mason's secondary.

Carson Moore, Klahowya

Winning a state title with Klahowya's baseball team in the spring, Moore earned All-Nisqually League 1A first-team honors at receiver and defensive back during his sophomore football season. He caught 42 passes for 735 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding 107 rushing yards and three scores.

Luke Silva, Olympic

The senior receiver saw his 2022 campaign cut short after seven games due to a sprained ankle, but he still amassed 32 catches for 479 yards and eight touchdowns. He's an important red-zone target in the passing game.

Camden Singer, Kingston

The senior led the Buccaneers' defense with 82 tackles last season. Also proved to be a steady rusher with 775 yards and 11 touchdowns. Will be an important piece for new head coach Ethan Goldizen.

North Kitsap's Logan Sloman set multiple receiving records for the Vikings last fall while earning Kitsap Sun football player of the year honors.

Logan Sloman, North Kitsap

Last season's Kitsap Sun football player of the year set numerous single-season receiving records (71 catches, 1,008 yards, 14 touchdowns) while earning Olympic League 2A most valuable player honors. The senior also impressed at cornerback, finishing with a West Sound-best eight interceptions.

Billy Staley, North Kitsap

The senior middle linebacker led the Vikings with 108 tackles and added six sacks in 2022. Always seems to be around the football.

Logan Sweeny, Bainbridge

New Spartans head coach Dan Schoonmaker said the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has been working his tail off this summer. He'll man the tight end position on offense and expect Sweeny to accumulate a ton of tackles at linebacker.

EJ Vailolo, North Kitsap

Since Sofian Hammou graduated, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Vailolo is now the main man on the Vikings' defensive line. The senior finished with 47 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Washington prep football: West Sound's top returning players