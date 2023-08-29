Washington High grad Mason McCoy called up to MLB with Toronto Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners shortstop Mason McCoy throws to first for an out during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Feb. 25, 2023, in Peoria, Ariz. McCoy was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in July 2023 and was called up to the MLB in August.

Mason McCoy is headed to the big leagues.

The Washington high school graduate was promoted to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday and was expected to join the team in Toronto in time for its game against the Washington Nationals.

The promotion is a long time coming for the 28-year-old McCoy, a 2013 Washington grad who went on to be a two-time NJCAA All-American at Illinois Central College and an all-Big Ten Conference pick at Iowa.

The utility player began his career in the Baltimore Orioles farm system in 2017 after being selected in the sixth round of the MLB Draft. He broke through to Triple-A in 2021 before moving on to the Seattle Mariners organization. Seattle traded him last month to Toronto in exchange for pitcher Trent Thornton.

The Blue Jays sent shortstop Bo Bichette to the 10-day injured list, retroactive to August 28, with a right quad strain, leaving room for McCoy.

