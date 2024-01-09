What Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer said about losing championship to Michigan

HOUSTON — Through all the drama, through all the adversity, no one believed that Michigan football could win a national championship.

For weeks, analysts and pundits picked the maize and blue to lose — to Penn State, to Ohio State, even to Iowa. To Alabama and to Washington — the maize and blue were doubted all along the way.

Much of the same could be said of Washington, a team that was an underdog to Oregon twice. It wasn’t expected to beat Texas. But when it matched up with the Wolverines, many expected a Huskies win in the end.

After Michigan beat Washington, 34-13, a dejected head coach Kalen DeBoer, Edefuan Ulofoshio, and Michael Penix Jr. met with the media to discuss the game. Here is everything they said in the postgame when it pertained more specifically to Michigan football.

Opening statement

KALEN DEBOER: First of all, just congrats to Coach Harbaugh and Michigan on a great season and a well-played game tonight. Obviously a very good football team. And on our end I’m just proud of these guys. It starts with these two that are up here and everyone in the locker room. It wasn’t what we were expecting. We came out, and I know our mentality and mindset was to come in and win the football game. But sometimes things don’t always go the way that you want. And I’m proud of what these guys have done this year and over the last two years. And we got a lot of great things happening within our program and a lot to build off of.

How Michael Penix is feeling

On Michigan's physicality

On only scoring 13 points

MICHAEL PENIX JR.: They’re a good team. We just didn’t execute in the moments when we needed to. It’s just about executing. I don’t feel like they did anything — I feel like we beat ourselves. And there were times we definitely had opportunities to make big-time plays, to make the game a lot different. But it comes down to executing. They’re a good team, but we had a lot of opportunities.

On going down by double digits

KALEN DEBOER: Yeah, I think even just a two-score game, it has happened a couple times over the last two seasons. And I keep telling the game’s going to come back to them, and putting one more score on the board is always going to put pressure on the team because they know what we’re capable of.

Again, we just couldn’t make that one play here and there. And when we did, you know, a penalty, maybe bringing the play back, a holding call, things like that. We just couldn’t get over the hump. We couldn’t finish the drive the way that we’re used to.

That’s a credit to Michigan. There’s a piece where I agree with Michael, we had some self-inflicted wounds that we did to ourselves. Just some penalties, some plays that we are usually going to be making, and we just didn’t quite make them.

And it’s not like anyone’s not trying. They’re giving everything they had. I could see it. And I could tell in the locker room that they left it all out there just by the pain that they’re going through.

And that’s, again, there’s a piece that where Michigan did some things as well. Obviously a very good football team.

