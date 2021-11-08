Washington’s head coach Jimmy Lake suspended without pay after conduct vs. Oregon Ducks

The conduct that Washington Huskies’ head coach Jimmy Lake showed against the Oregon Ducks throughout the past week must not have sat well with the decision-makers up in Seattle, as Lake has reportedly been suspended for a week without pay, according to Seattle Times’ Mike Vorel.

A video of Lake striking a player and pushing him in the back on Saturday’s game against Oregon circulated online, and the Washington Athletic Director made a statement after the game that they are looking into the incident. It is clear now that Lake was suspended in part due to that altercation.

After the game, Lake remarked that he did not strike the player, but separated him on the sideline.

Jimmy Lake pops Ruperake Fuavai in the helmet and shoves him for getting into it with Jaylon Redd on the sideline pic.twitter.com/7AdSuugGe3 — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) November 7, 2021

It is unclear whether or not that was the sole reason why Lake was suspended, or if it had anything to do with how he handled the rivalry week leading up to the game.

Lake made comments about Oregon’s “athletic prowess” and recruiting abilities early in the week, and was continually in national headlines as the game drew near. Of course, his team was unable to do anything very well on the field against the Ducks, losing 26-16 and largely being able to muster any momentum on offense.

Washington’s offensive coordinator, John Donovan, was fired on Sunday evening.

