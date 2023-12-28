Washington HC Kalen DeBoer praises Texas QB Quinn Ewers

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer is giving high praise to Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal.

DeBoer has a good idea of what his team is up against after facing the Longhorns last year in the Alamo Bowl. He had the following to say of what he saw of the new and improved Ewers on film this season.

“Been very impressed. He can deliver the ball, put it wherever he wants. We know we’ll have our hands full trying to slow Quinn and the offense down.”

There’s no shortage of respect on either side of the matchup. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian hasn’t been shy expressing his admiration of Washington ahead of the game.

The production that each high powered offense has put on film portends difficulty for players on the defensive side of the football. Ewers and Washington quarterback Michael Penix would figure to both have their teams over 30 points by the game’s end.

There’s not much we can predict with certainty ahead of the game. Despite the unknowns, we all but expect an instant classic.

Washington #Huskies HC Kalen DeBoer is high on #Texas QB Quinn Ewers: “Been very impressed. He can deliver the ball, put it wherever he wants. We know we'll have our hands full trying to slow Quinn and the offense down.” He goes more in depth in the video below. #HookEm #UT pic.twitter.com/vNwydJavN3 — Blake Munroe (@BlakeMunroe) December 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire