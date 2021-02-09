Washington hasn't been in talks about trading for Carson Wentz, source says

Washington hasn't engaged in talks about Wentz, per source originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

While Carson Wentz's time with the Eagles appears to be heading rapidly toward its conclusion, don't expect the quarterback's next uniform to be burgundy and gold.

On Monday night, a source told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay that the Washington Football Team hasn't made an effort yet to contact Philadelphia about its passer:

Source tells me the Washington Football Team has not been in talks with the Eagles about Carson Wentz. Philly might have callers, but Washington isn’t one of them. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 9, 2021

The Bears and the Colts are regarded as the frontrunners for Wentz, a guy who put together an impressive 2019 but then followed that up with a truly dreadful 2020 that saw him lead the league in picks and get benched for Jalen Hurts.

Ron Rivera and Washington did reportedly contact the Rams about Jared Goff and also presented a competitive offer to the Lions for Matt Stafford before those two clubs chose to swap signal callers and some picks in a major deal at the end of January.

Washington is also prepared to ask about Sam Darnold should the Jets make him available, according to another report.

Apparently, though, Washington is drawing the line at Wentz, and it's not too hard to figure out why.

The numbers last year are seriously concerning — he posted a completion percentage of 57.4 and finished with 16 touchdowns compared to 15 interceptions — but even more worrisome was the way he seemed to have just lost all confidence. At times, he was incapable of handling even the simplest of throws, and some of his turnovers were ghastly.

So, Washington’s behavior so far proves its clearly looking to upgrade at QB. That search, however, isn't currently leading the Football Team toward Philly's embattled 28-year-old.