Washington hangs on to beat Oregon for Pac-12 championship
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Huskies 34-31 win over the Ducks for the Pac-12 championship.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Huskies 34-31 win over the Ducks for the Pac-12 championship.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
It's time for the Pac-12 Championship game. Here's how to watch Washington and Oregon face off tonight.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
The winner is probably heading to the College Football Playoff.
Conference championship weekend is here.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
Watch a holiday edition of Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for start-sit advice to get your lineup ready for Week 12.
There is plenty on the line as Michael Penix Jr. and No. 4 Washington travel for a risky road game in Corvallis.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get you ready for the weekend by attempting to sell each other on their hottest NFL takes. Fitz and Frank go back and forth as they debate the Cowboys, Dolphins, Seahawks, Brian Daboll and the Giants, MVP candidates, who will get the 1 seed and more. Next, Fitz is joined by Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson to discuss the Lions' amazing 2023 season, playing on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell and much more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to give his front office perspective on some of the news of the week, including whether he would play Kyler Murray if he were the Cardinals, Joe Burrow's potential MVP candidacy, the Miami Dolphins defense and the Giants' disastrous quarterback situation.
Which sleepers will awaken in Week 13? Scott Pianowski reveals his list.
This was Tatum's first ejection of the season.
For the first time in the College Football Playoff's four-team era, eight Power 5 teams enter championship weekend with one loss or fewer
Which NFC powerhouse will provide the most fantasy points on Sunday afternoon? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
49ers-Eagles is set up to be an instant classic but it's not the only game on the Week 13 slate with juicy storylines. CBS Sports Jacob Gibbs joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the fantasy viewer guide and helps identify which games to binge, stream and skip in Week 13.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their picks against the spread for college football’s conference championship weekend and react to the return of Bobby Petrino in Arkansas.
Williams faced nine felony charges that carried a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.
In a rematch of the 2023 Final Four, both No. 7 LSU and No. 9 Virginia Tech showed how much the landscape can change in eight months.