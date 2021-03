The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The NCAA released capacity figures for the six March Madness venues Thursday. Games at Indiana University will be limited to 500 attendees, or 3% of capacity. Farmers Coliseum will hold 1,200 fans (18%), Hinkle Fieldhouse will hold 1,250 (14%) and Bankers Life Fieldhouse will hold between 2,500 and 3,800 (13-19%) depending on the time of the games and postgame cleanup.