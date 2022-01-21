All about Washington guard Brandon Scherff with stats and contract info

All about Washington guard Brandon Scherff originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Football Team right guard Brandon Scherff has been one of the franchise's best and most consistent players ever since his arrival in 2015.

Selected fifth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, Scherff has made five Pro Bowls in his seven professional seasons with Washington. In 2020, he was named to the Associated Press first-team All-Pro squad, becoming the first Burgundy and Gold player to receive that honor since punter Matt Turk in 1996.

Here's a complete profile of Washington's standout right guard.

Brandon Scherff’s bio

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 315 lbs

Birthdate: December 26, 1991

College: University of Iowa

NFL experience: 7 seasons (2015-present)

Jersey Number: No. 75

Brandon Scheff’s career NFL stats

Here are Brandon Scherff's career stats through his first seven seasons.

89 games, 89 starts

5,681 offensive snaps

322 special teams snaps

29 penalties

Brandon Scheff’s career NFL honors

5x Pro Bowl selection (2016-17, 2019-21)

AP First-Team All-Pro (2020)

2021 NFL Top 100 (No. 98)

Brandon Scheff’s contract details

For the second consecutive season, Brandon Scherff has played under the franchise tag as the two sides have been unable to work out a long-term deal. Under the tag, Scherff earned a base salary of $18.036 million in 2021, the most of any guard in the NFL.

Scherff will be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year in March unless the right guard agrees to a long-term deal with Washington beforehand. Scherff stated during locker room cleanout that he wanted to play his entire career in Washington. But one day later, general manager Martin Mayhew said Scherff rejected a contract from Washington last year that would have made him the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

In seven seasons, Scherff has earned $66.8 million, per Spotrac.