Washington great Sam Huff has Estate set for auction

Robert Lee “Sam” Huff, Hall of Fame linebacker and radio broadcast commentator for the Washington Redskins is having his estate sold via auction.

The Loudoun County Fairgrounds will host the event on March 10, and those interested in the Hall of Famer’s estate memorabilia will be able to bid in person or online.

Huff spent his first eight NFL seasons with the NY Giants (1956-1963) and his last five with the Redskins (1964-67, 69). Huff, voted into the NFL’s Hall of Fame in 1982, also enjoyed 38 seasons as part of the Washington radio broadcasting team (1975-2012).

There is much of Huff’s memorabilia that will be made available. A few of the items are:

Haggar Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinee Dress Jacket, Size 46 Long Gold Color, Custom made for Sam Huff class of 1982

Washington Redskins ceremonial jersey, # 70, Size 50 Long, Last jersey worn on field for ceremony.

“Greatest Game Ever Played” Photo Signed Sam Huff & Johnny Unitas Size 8 x 10. Photo from the 1958 NFL Championship game between the Colts and the Giants. Unitas is throwing a pass, and Huff is on the middle left of the photograph.

Sam Huff’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring Size 11. Weights 60 grams. Total diamond weight of 1 3/4 carats. Artcarved 14k gold. Kay Jewelers presented Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring in 2013 to every living Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Framed Picture of Sam Huff and John F Kennedy, JFK Plate, Senate of VA Resolution #182 Also, framed letter of requesting presence at dedication

Damewood Auctioneers has been contracted by the Estate of Sam Huff to offer his lifetime collection of NFL, West Virginia University, New York Giants and Washington Redskins memorabilia.

Where: Loudoun County Fairgrounds, 17558 Dry Mill Road, Leesburg, VA 20132.

When: Friday, March 10, 2023, 10:00 am.

Preview: Thursday, March 9, 2023, 12 pm – 6 pm

