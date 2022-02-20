Washington great Charley Taylor dies

Pro Hall of Famer and Washington Redskins great Charley Taylor has died at the age of 80 (1941-2022).

Taylor spent his entire 14-year career with Washington (1964-1977), drafted in the first round (3rd overall) of the 1964 NFL draft from Arizona State.

Taylor finished his career as the all-time NFL leader in receptions (649), was first-team All-Pro in 1967, an eight-time Pro Bowler, voted to the All-1960’s team, and enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the 1984 class.

He concluded his career amassing 9,110 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns with Washington. Though Taylor never played in a 16-game regular season, he still remains second in franchise history in receptions (649) and receiving yards (9,110) and has the most receiving touchdowns (79) in Washington history. Taylor also rushed 442 times for 1,488 yards and 11 touchdowns overall.

Wearing No. 42 his entire Redskins career, Taylor was drafted as a running back and excelled out of the backfield as a receiver his first few years in Washington. During his rookie 1964 season, Taylor accumulated 1,569 yards from scrimmage (755 rushing, 814 receiving) becoming the first player in NFL history to gain 700 yards both rushing and receiving and was voted the Associated Press NFL Rookie of the Year.

The former Arizona State Sun Devil led the NFL in receptions in the 1966 and 1967 seasons. He was moved full-time to wide receiver beginning in the 1967 season.

Taylor would conclude his NFL career, serving on Joe Gibbs’ Washington Redskins coaching staff as wide receivers coach (1981-1993).