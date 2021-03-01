Washington getting set to part ways with Alex Smith

It was one of the best stories of the 2020 NFL season. Alex Smith returning to the field as the quarterback of the Washington Football Team after a gruesome leg injury in 2018 and multiple surgeries.

But there is no such thing as a happy ending—no matter how wonderful the tale is—it seems. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Monday Smith and the WFT are headed for a divorce.

The Washington Football Team is expected to part ways with QB Alex Smith in the coming days, sources tell me and @KimJonesSports. The AP Comeback Player of the Year has said he still wants to play, and at age 36 may have a chance to do so. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

The news comes after a GQ interview with the former No. 1 overall pick of the San Francisco 49ers out of Utah. Smith said he felt unwanted and shunned by the WFT when he was rehabbing from the injury that almost cost him his right leg.

He was 5-1 in six starts for Washington but was unable to go in the Wild-Card game against Tampa Bay due to a calf injury.

Smith is going to be 37 on May 7 and would have to catch on as a free agent when he is released.

Washington cut 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins during the season after an ugly run. It started Taylor Heinecke in the playoff loss to Tampa Bay.