Washington gets a quarterback and linebacker in new 3-round mock draft

The two most significant needs for the Washington Football this offseason are quarterback and inside linebacker. Well, after a new name, of course, but that will change next week.

Early mock drafts have Washington selecting a quarterback with its first-round pick — No. 11 overall. Washington is desperate to upgrade the game’s most important position, and head coach Ron Rivera hasn’t been shy admitting as much.

While many believe Rivera would prefer to add a veteran quarterback, it’s no guarantee one will be made available before the 2022 NFL draft. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Derek Carr are four franchise quarterbacks who could be available this offseason. However, it seems unlikely Rodgers or Wilson will be made available, and Watson has unresolved legal issues. While not in the same tier as the other three, Carr is a borderline top-10 quarterback who is also doubtful to be moved.

That’s why all early mock drafts have a quarterback landing in Washington.

Draft Wire recently conducted a new three-round mock draft and went with a familiar theme at No. 11, penciling in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral to Washington.

Taylor Heinicke is a solid backup, but Washington needs a long-term upgrade at the game’s most important position. It’s a bad year to need a franchise quarterback at the top of the draft, but Corral is a versatile playmaker with tons of potential.

Corral is a popular choice early in the mock draft process, which means nothing.

In the second round, Draft Wire has Washington selecting Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere. Petit-Frere has everything you want in a left tackle. He possesses elite size, length and athleticism. While Washington doesn’t need a left tackle immediately, Petit-Frere could serve in a swing tackle role early in his career and eventually take over for Charles Leno.

In the third round, Washington selected Georgia linebacker Quay Walker. Walker isn’t the most popular Georgia linebacker — that’s Nakobe Dean. However, Walker is a legit NFL prospect in his own right. He has size and speed, in addition to the versatility that Rivera loves having on his roster. He’d be a solid addition in the third round.