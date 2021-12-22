Washington gets the pick after a Philly kick
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Don’t put the blame for this interception on Jalen Hurts.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert had the ball in his hands and managed to mishandle it and kick it to up into the waiting hands of Landon Collins.
Doubt you've ever seen an interception like this. 😳 @TheHumble_21 | #WashingtonFootball
📺: #WASvsPHI on FOX
📱: NFL App pic.twitter.com/BjTGjkAtS9
— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2021
Jalen Hurts is going to get dinged with an INT on this.
Ball was thrown right on the money, dropped, kicked up into the air, and intercepted. pic.twitter.com/yVVZNCJ6b8
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 22, 2021