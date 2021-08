Washington gets to 53 players

The Washington Football Team announced 27 roster moves on Tuesday to bring their roster down to 53 players.

A couple of the more prominent players cut from the team were reported ahead of Washington’s announcement. Running back Peyton Barber was released and wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden was placed on waivers.

They also waived quarterback Steven Montez, who spent time on the active roster late last season. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen are the quarterbacks still on the active roster.

Washington also waived or released guard Beau Benzschawel, defensive end William Bradley-King, wide receiver Tony Brown, center Keith Ismael, cornerback Danny Johnson, linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk, defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence, safety Cole Luke, guard Wes Martin, linebacker David Mayo, cornerback Jimmy Moreland, linebacker Jared Norris, safety Jeremy Reaves, defensive end Bunmi Rotimi, tackle David Sharpe, tackle David Steinmetz, cornerback Linden Stephens, center Jon Toth, linebacker Joe Walker, running back Jonathan Williams, tight end Caleb Wilson, defensive tackle Daniel Wise, defensive tackle Gabe Wright, and wide receiver Isaiah Wright.

