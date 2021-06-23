Washington football's Elijah Molden is the Huskies male 2021 Tom Hansen Award winner

Huskies Football's Elijah Molden is the 2021 Washington male Tom Hansen award winner. A powerful defensive back, Molden was a two-year starter and played in all 44 games during his Huskies career. One of his crowning achievements came in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl, when he recorded nine tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception en route to being named the game's MVP. He is incredibly respected by his peers and teammates, winning the Guy Flaherty Award which is given to Washington's most inspirational player and voted on by his teammates. Molden was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 3rd round of the 2021 NFL Draft.