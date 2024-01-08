Washington football vs. Michigan live score, updaes, highlights from CFP championship game

Washington football's 2023 college football season will come down to this: one final game vs. top-ranked Michigan to determine the national championship.

The Huskies have made it to this point of the season off the arm of quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr., who enters Monday's CFP championship game with 4,648 passing yards and 35 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He'll look to target receivers Rome Odunze (1,553 receiving yards), Ja'Lynn Polk (1,122 yards) and Jalen McMillan (526 yards).

Washington also got good news on the injury front, with running back Dillon Johnson expected to play vs. the Wolverines after an injury scare in the Sugar Bowl victory vs. Texas.

MORE: Watch Washington-Michigan in CFP championship live with Fubo (free trial)

Penix, coach Kalen DeBoer and Co. will look to finish the job against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan's ferocious defense. Like the Huskies, Michigan is looking for its first national title since the 1990s (it would be Michigan's first since 1997, whereas the Huskies are still looking for their first since a split title in 1992).

Follow along live for updates, scores and highlights from the College Football Playoff championship:

Washington vs. Michigan score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Washington — — — — — Michigan — — — — —

REQUIRED READING: How many national championships does Washington football have? Revisiting Huskies' history

Washington vs. Michigan live updates

This section will be updated closer to kickoff, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT.

What channel is Washington vs. Michigan today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Washington vs. Michigan will be broadcast live on ESPN on Monday. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the booth while Molly McGrath (Washington) and Holly Rowe (Michigan) report from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app (with a cable login) and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Other TV broadcast options include:

ESPN2: Field Pass with "The Pat McAfee Show"

ESPNU: Command Center (Four main video feeds including the main telecast from ESPN, Skycam and shots of each head coach throughout the telecast)

ESPNEWS: SkyCast

ESPN Deportes: Spanish-language telecast

REQUIRED READING: Michael Penix Jr. vs. Michigan: Revisiting Washington QB's 2020 win - with Indiana

Washington vs. Michigan start time

Date: Monday, Jan. 8

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

The Huskies and Wolverines are scheduled to kick off their CFP championship game matchup from Houston's NRG Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Washington vs. Michigan betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as Monday morning.

Spread: Michigan (-4.5)

Over/under : 56.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan -210 | Washington +170

Washington football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Washington 56, Boise State 19 Saturday, Sept. 9 Washington 43, Tulsa 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 Washington 41, Michigan State 7 Saturday, Sept. 23 Washington 59, Cal 32 * Saturday, Sept. 30 Washington 31, Arizona 24* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Washington 36, No. 8 Oregon 33* Saturday, Oct. 21 Washington 15, Arizona State 7 * Saturday, Oct. 28 Washington 42, Stanford 33* Saturday, Nov. 4 Washington 52, No. 20 USC 42* Saturday, Nov. 11 Washington 35, No. 18 Utah 28* Saturday, Nov. 18 Washington 22, No. 11 Oregon State 20* Saturday, Nov. 25 Washington 24, Washington State 21* Friday, Dec. 1 Washington 34, No. 5 Oregon 31 (Pac-12 championship) Monday, Jan. 1 Washington 37, No. 3 Texas 31 (Sugar Bowl) Monday, Jan. 1 vs. No. 1 Michigan (CFP championship game)

Michigan football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Michigan 30, ECU 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Michigan 35, UNLV 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Michigan 31, BGSU 6 Saturday, Sept. 23 Michigan 31, Rutgers 7* Saturday, Sept. 30 Michigan 45, Nebraska 7* Saturday, Oct. 7 Michigan 52, Minnesota 10* Saturday, Oct. 14 Michigan 52, Indiana 7* Saturday, Oct. 21 Michigan 49, Michigan State 0* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Michigan 41, Purdue 13* Saturday, Nov. 11 Michigan 24, No. 10 Penn State 15* Saturday, Nov. 18 Michigan 31, Maryland 24* Saturday, Nov. 25 Michigan 30, No. 2 Ohio State 24* Saturday, Dec. 2 Michigan 26, No. 16 Iowa 0 (Big Ten championship) Monday, Jan. 1 Michigan 27, No. 4 Alabama 20 (OT) (Rose Bowl) Monday, Jan. 1 vs. No. 2 Washington (CFP championship game)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Washington vs. Michigan live score, updates, highlights from CFP title game