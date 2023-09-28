Washington football vs. Arizona schedule, TV: How to watch, stream Week 5 Pac-12 game

The Arizona Wildcats host the Washington Huskies on Saturday in a Week 5 Pac-12 college football game.

Here's a look at the time, channel and broadcast information for the game, which will be played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

Arizona (3-1) is coming off a 21-20 win against Stanford.

Washington (4-0) is coming off a 59-32 win against California in Week 4.

Washington is a 17.5-point favorite in the game over Arizona, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Huskies are -1000 on the moneyline. The Wildcats are +650.

The over/under for the game is set at 69.5 points.

Washington holds a 25-11-1 advantage in the all-time series against Arizona and has won 6 straight games in the series, including a 49-39 win in Seattle last season.

How to watch Arizona vs. Washington Week 5 Pac-12 college football game:

The game can be seen at 7 p.m. MST time on Pac-12 Networks.

Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry Pac-12 Networks.

Ted Robinson will provide the play-by-play for the game and Yogi Roth will be the analyst.

STREAM THE GAME:Watch Arizona vs. Washington live with FUBO (free trial)

