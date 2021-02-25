Washington Football Team's most impactful players of 2020: Brandon Scherff

Washington's most impactful players of 2020: Brandon Scherff originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

To begin this story, let's travel back to January of 2017. Washington had just come off a Week 17 loss to the Giants -- a win would've gotten Washington into the postseason -- and then-head coach Jay Gruden had to address his team's shortcomings.

Gruden was asked how Washington could build that offseason to take the next step. The head coach responded with this quote, slighting the team's most recent first-round draft picks.

"We’re getting there, but we’ve had, what, two first-round picks since I’ve been here? One of them hasn’t played a down, or played one game, and the other one is a guard. We have got to utilize our picks," Gruden said.

Why does this matter now, more than four years later?

Well, that "guard" that Gruden slighted -- Brandon Scherff -- did something in 2021 that no Washington player did during the former head coach's time in the nation's capital or the nearly two decades before his arrival.

Following arguably the best season of his career, Scherff was named to the Associated Press' first-team All-Pro squad in 2021, becoming the first Washington player to receive that honor since punter Matt Turk in 1996.

Despite entering the season with plenty of question marks, Washington's offensive line turned out to be one of the league's best units. Scherff was a major reason why.

After missing three of the team's first four games with a knee injury, Scherff returned in Week 5 and played in every game for Washington since. The right guard logged 857 offensive snaps in 2020, according to PFF, and allowed just three sacks. Scherff's overall PFF grade of 86.3 made him the fourth-highest graded guard in the entire NFL, too.

Where Scherff excels the most is in the run game, but the former Iowa star has turned into one of the league's best pass-blocking guards. Scherff was one of just two guards in the NFL (Indianapolis' Quenton Nelson was the other) that registered a PFF grade above 80.0 as both a run-blocker and a pass-blocker.

Simply put: that's elite.

After playing on the franchise tag this past season, Scherff is set to hit free agency this March. Washington has the ability to tag him once again, but one recent report suggested the team hopes to sign him to a long-term deal prior to the March 9 deadline.

Scherff has missed some time over the past three years due to injury. However, his play on the field more than warrants the lucrative payday he is about to receive, regardless if that comes from Washington or another club.

Not bad for a guard. Right, Jay?