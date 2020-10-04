Washington Football Team wear 'Rivera Strong' t-shirts ahead of Ravens game

Washington Football Team wear 'Rivera Strong' t-shirts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has been a role model for any and all who are going through their own battle with cancer.

As an NFL head coach, the demands are high enough without the exhaustion of going through treatments. Rivera hasn't let his struggle show to his team or the media.

That's why, for Washington's annual Breast Cancer Awareness game, players and coaches sported "Rivera Strong" shirts ahead of Week 4's contest against Baltimore.

Here’s Chase Young in a Rivera Strong hoodie. Apparently this is a team-wide thing the players organized to show Ron their support pic.twitter.com/s0aDbQBJ9A — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 4, 2020

This is cool - looks like the whole Washington Football Team is wearing “Rivera Strong” shirts. Here’s Jennifer King wearing it. pic.twitter.com/PUYaP6Rpky — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 4, 2020

While Rivera has missed practice, the strength and courage he's shown has been impressive to continue on as normal with coaching a rebuilding franchise going through a lot of their own off-field problems.

From halftime IV treatments to a travel schedule different to the rest of his team, Rivera isn't letting cancer get the better of him any time soon.