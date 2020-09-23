When is Washington Football Team vs. Browns Week 3? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Two weeks into the 2020 NFL season, the Washington Football Team is 1-1 and tied for first place in the NFC East. They’ll look to retain that position atop the standings this weekend when they take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

Cleveland is coming off a tightly contested Thursday Night Football win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns while running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for over 200 yards rushing in the 35-30 home victory.

The Browns will host a Washington Football Team coming off a disappointing 30-15 loss that wasn’t as close as the score might indicate. Washington racked up four sacks and saw an impressive performance out of second-year wide receiver Terry McLaurin, but it wasn’t enough to stop Kyler Murray and Co. from rolling to their second-straight win.

Both Washington and Cleveland are in need of a win Sunday to show they are capable of competing in their respective divisions. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL vs. BROWNS WEEK 3:

Who: Washington Football Team (1-1) vs. Cleveland Browns (1-1)

What: Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season

When: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Oh.

TV channel: FOX, pregame and postgame coverage airing on NBC Sports Washington (channel finder)

Live stream: Stream on FuboTV, pregame and postgame coverage streaming on NBCSportsWashington.com (live stream schedule)

Radio: The Team 980 & 95.9 FM

Spread: Browns, -7 (via PointsBet)

Over/under: 44 (via PointsBet)

Weather: 74 degrees, scattered thunderstorms

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL vs. BROWNS TV SCHEDULE:

10 a.m.: Washington Football Kickoff Live (NBCSW)

1 p.m.: Washington Football Team vs. Cleveland Browns (FOX)

4 p.m.: Washington Football Postgame Live (NBCSW)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13, Washington Football vs. Eagles, W 27-17

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, Washington Football @ Cardinals, L 30-15

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27, Washington Football @ Browns

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4, Washington Football vs. Ravens

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, Washington Football vs. Rams

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18, Washington Football @ Giants

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, Washington Football vs. Cowboys

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8, Washington Football vs. Giants

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, Washington Football @ Lions

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, Washington Football vs. Bengals

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 26: Washington Football @ Cowboys

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, Washington Football @ Steelers

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13, Washington Football @ 49ers

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20, Washington Football vs. Seahawks

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27, Washington Football vs. Panthers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, Washington Football @ Eagles