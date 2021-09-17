Washington Football Team trolls Giants on Twitter after Thursday night win
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WFT trolls Giants on Twitter after Thursday night win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The Washington Football Team took a hard-fought win over the New York Giants on Thursday night, beating their division rivals 30-29 in a game that came down to a last-second field goal. After the contest, Washington’s social media team took to Twitter to remind fans what the Giants’ loss meant for their season record.
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 17, 2021
It’s the fifth-straight season that the Giants have started out 0-2. Washington, on the other hand, joined the Philadelphia Eagles as the only two NFC East teams to get a win in the young campaign. The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener.
However, Washington did lose its Week 1 matchup to the Los Angeles Chargers and the team was subjected to some Twitter jabs then as well.
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 12, 2021
Following the win, Washington gets a mini bye week before traveling to take on the Buffalo Bills next Sunday, Sept. 26.