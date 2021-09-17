Washington Football Team trolls Giants on Twitter after Thursday night win

WFT trolls Giants on Twitter after Thursday night win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team took a hard-fought win over the New York Giants on Thursday night, beating their division rivals 30-29 in a game that came down to a last-second field goal. After the contest, Washington’s social media team took to Twitter to remind fans what the Giants’ loss meant for their season record.

It’s the fifth-straight season that the Giants have started out 0-2. Washington, on the other hand, joined the Philadelphia Eagles as the only two NFC East teams to get a win in the young campaign. The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener.

However, Washington did lose its Week 1 matchup to the Los Angeles Chargers and the team was subjected to some Twitter jabs then as well.

Following the win, Washington gets a mini bye week before traveling to take on the Buffalo Bills next Sunday, Sept. 26.