Washington Football Team to retire Sean Taylor's jersey number Sunday

Sean Taylor's number will be retired Sunday. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)

Former Washington Football Team safety Sean Taylor will have his number retired by the team Sunday.

The club made the announcement Thursday, stating, "There will never be another 21."

There will never be another 21 💛



On Sunday, we will officially retire Sean Taylor's number — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 14, 2021

Taylor, who was drafted with the fifth overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft, played four seasons with the team. He quickly emerged as a standout at his position, making the Pro Bowl in 2006 and 2007.

Taylor's NFL career ended prematurely after he was shot in the leg by men who broke into Taylor's house in 2007. The bullet severed Taylor's femoral artery. He died the following day.

Taylor's death occurred during the 2007 NFL season. NFL teams paid tribute to the safety following his death. Every NFL game held a moment of silence in honor of Taylor and every team wore No. 21 decals on their helmets. Washington opened their Week 13 game with 10 men on the field for their first defensive play as a tribute to Taylor.

Five men were charged in Taylor's death. The suspected gunman, Eric Rivera, received a 57-year prison sentence in 2014.

Taylor's legacy in the NFL can still be seen today. His style of play influenced a number of safeties, including Jamal Adams, Landon Collins and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.