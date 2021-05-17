  • Oops!
Washington Football Team all-time sacks leader Ryan Kerrigan signs with rival Eagles

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·1 min read
NFL veteran Ryan Kerrigan waved goodbye to the Washington Football Team on Sunday after a decade as one of the franchise's top defensive catalysts.

Shortly after a commemorative post, Kerrigan announced he's signed a one-year contract with the rival Philadelphia Eagles for the 2021 season.

The 32-year-old expressed gratefulness for his time with Washington after he was drafted as the 16th overall pick in 2011 and spent the last 10 years with the franchise He was a four-time Pro Bowler and has recorded 95 1/2 career sacks, the most in franchise history.

Kerrigan wrote on Instagram: "I'll never be able to sum up what these past 10 years have meant to me in an Instagram post, but what I can say is that they have been some of the best of my life. I hope you had as much fun watching me as I did playing for you. Thank you, Washington, for everything."

Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) reacts after recording a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at FedExField.
Kerrigan started every game he played for Washington for his first nine seasons at outside linebacker before being relegated to a rotational player at defensive end last season under Ron Rivera, starting just

He wrote Monday on Twitter: "I know I probably wasn’t your favorite player over the past decade, but @philadelphiaeagles fans I’m fired up to be playing for you guys now!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ryan Kerrigan: Philadelphia Eagles sign Washington sack leader

