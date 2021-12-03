Washington Football Team signs ex-Saints fullback Alex Armah Jr.

The #WashingtonFootball Team is signing FB Alex Armah to the practice squad, source says. Reunites with Ron Rivera, who drafted him with the #Panthers in 2017. Interesting add for a team that’s been leaning on the running game of late. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 2, 2021

It didn’t take long for Alex Armah Jr. to land on his feet. After clearing waivers upon being released by the New Orleans Saints, the veteran fullback reunited with the coach that drafted him — Ron Rivera, the former Carolina Panthers coach now managing a surging Washington Football Team, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Armah will initially catch on with the Washington practice squad before being promoted to the active roster.

Armah played more often on special teams (96 snaps) than on offense (72) across nine games with the Saints this season, and was recently replaced by Adam Prentice, a rookie called up from the practice squad. Maybe he’ll perform better in Washington with a coach better familiar with him.

