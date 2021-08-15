Washington Football Team releases running back Lamar Miller

Washington releases running back Lamar Miller originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington released running back Lamar Miller on Sunday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

WFT this morning released former Pro-Bowl running back Lamar Miller, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2021

Miller, a former Pro Bowler in 2018 with Houston, had 14 rushing yards on four carries and caught three balls for 10 yards and a touchdown in Washington's preseason opener against New England on Thursday.

The Burgundy and Gold are left with five running backs in their depth chart: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber, Jonathan Williams, and undrafted rookie Jaret Patterson.

Miller, who appeared in a game for the Bears last season, hasn't had the same explosiveness since tearing his ACL while with the Texans during the 2018 preseason. Miller likely was fighting for a roster spot with Williams, who produced a team-high 70 all-purpose yards in Foxborough.

Patterson, a Maryland native and St. Vincent Pallotti alum who played his college ball at University at Buffalo, played well enough in the coaching staff's eyes on Thursday night. His 70 total yards against the Patriots came via 40 yards on 10 attempts on the ground and another 30 yards through the passing game.

