Washington Football Team promotes WR coaches into new offensive roles

The Washington Football Team has promoted wide receivers coach Jim Hostler to senior offensive assistant and filled his position with Drew Terrell, the assistant wide receivers coach last season.

“Coach Hostler and Coach Terrell have both earned these promotions,” head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “Both these men did phenomenal work with the wide receivers this season and I know they are both ready for their new roles.

“Coach Hostler has experience working with the quarterbacks and will now be able to work more with the offense as a whole. Coach Terrell is a bright and up and coming coach who I know will command respect in the wide receivers room and build off of the foundation that he and Coach Hostler established there this past season.”

Hostler has 22 years of NFL coaching experience, joining Washington’s staff last year. He will take on a larger role under offensive coordinator Scott Turner while still assisting Terrell in coaching wide receivers. Terrell is also heading into his second year with the team; he spent two years as a quality control coach on the Carolina Panthers after stints as a graduate assistant for Michigan and Virginia Tech.

Washington’s top wide receivers in 2020 were Terry McLaurin (1,118 yards & 4 TDs), Cam Sims (477 yards & 1 TD) and Steven Sims (265 yards & 1 TD).