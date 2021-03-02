Washington Football Team Pre-Free Agency Roster Grades: Linebacker could use some help

Washington Pre-Free Agency Roster Grades: Linebacker could use some help originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

* With the 2020 season in the books and free agency less than one month away, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux and Ryan Homler grade the Washington Football Team's position groups before the 2021 signing period begins. Next up: linebacker

Linebackers signed: Cole Holcomb, Jon Bostic, Khaleke Hudson, Josh Harvey-Clemons, Jordan Kunaszyk

Linebackers hitting free agency: Kevin Pierre-Louis, Thomas Davis Sr., Mychal Kendricks, Reuben Foster

2020 recap

On a defense that was very successful in 2020, the linebacking core in Washington was rather quiet. That's not saying that there wasn't some solid play, but it didn't stick out like the other units.

The defensive line had dominance and the secondary had surprise performers like Ronald Darby and Kam Curl. The middle of the defense, however, didn't really have a calling card.

The top performer of the group would be Cole Holcomb, who burst onto the scene in 2019 with a strong rookie campaign after being somewhat undervalued in the draft process. Holcomb only played 11 games in 2020 due to injuries so the full scope of his performance and impact is hard to quantify, but it was clear that the defense was better with him on the field.

With a Pro Football Focus grade of 72, Holcomb did a lot of things right for Washington. He finished third on the team in solo tackles with 45 despite missing five games and also showed an improved ability to get to the quarterback, picking up 2.5 sacks.

What Holcomb did best was play with flair, energy and aggression. He and his mullet flew to the football and delivered big hits and the tenacity that linebackers needed to have on defense for Washington.

Yet beyond Holcomb, the rest of the unit wasn't overly impressive. Jon Bostic led the team in tackles and had three sacks, but the eye test doesn't quite match the product on the field throughout the entire season. There were bright spots -- like his interception against the Steelers -- but that was also a right place, right time moment. Bostic's campaign featured plenty of moments where he wasn't in the right place at the right time, and a PFF grade in the low 50's shows that.

Kevin Pierre-Louis came in as an upside play and contributed but didn't blow the doors off. Khaleke Hudson didn't get a ton of work as a rookie, and Thomas Davis Sr. rarely saw the field. The unit wasn't disastrous, but there were lapses and moments where the energy needed at the position wasn't there.

That was something that irked Ron Rivera at times when he evaluated the position group. There were points in the season where he noted that the linebackers were not playing fast and loose, being too tentative with their decision-making. What he wanted was for them to come downhill at 100%.

The unit showed improvement during the final stretch, but it's clear Rivera is focused on making sure the middle of the defense is strong.

Now, entering 2021, it's hard to know exactly where the unit stands. There are a few solid options and some potential, but how high are the ceilings within the group? If Rivera wants consistency, upgrades in the offseason will be needed.

Trade/Free Agency options

Washington will look for new pieces at linebacker this offseason, but just exactly how much they could spend in free agency at the position is unknown. Obviously, grabbing the likes of Lavonte David would be a dream. The veteran linebacker was phenomenal during Tampa Bay's run to the Super Bowl, defending the pass and run at a near-elite level. However, his price and desire to remain with the Buccaneers makes that a hard sell.

Avery Williamson, Christian Kirksey, K.J. Wright and Melvin Ingram are among other big names on the market, but again, the contracts those players possess could be beyond Washington's reach. If Rivera really feels one can change the unit, the cap space could allow it, but with multiple positions that need some help, spending in all at one spot seems unwise.

Matt Milano and Jayon Brown are interesting names to keep an eye on, as both are emerging star linebackers that are just 26-years-old. Signing them to a multi-year deal gives Washington pieces for the present and future.

Looking beyond the big fish, Washington would opt to take a gamble on another veteran or two and see if the sum of all parts improves the entire unit. Kyle Van Noy is expected to be released by the Dolphins, and there is a potential fit there.

Reuben Foster is also a name to keep an eye on, as he is a free agent again after the time in Washington didn't pan out. It's unlikely however that the team will try again.

The draft is a likely candidate for Washington to find some new talent at linebacker for the upcoming season.

Pre-Free Agency LB Grade

The linebacker position in Washington right now is average at best, and that's why it gets a C grade.

Holcomb is a solid piece, and Bostic can continue to play a role in 2021. The verdict is still out on Hudson but it's hard to be confident and secure in what the three of them bring. Washington needs a true anchor for the unit that comes in from the outside to really take it to the next level.