Washington Football Team polls fans with new list of potential nicknames

For at least another season, D.C.'s NFL team will continue to be known as the Washington Football Team.

But the franchise is still seeking input for a more permanent and less generic replacement of the moniker it dropped last season.

Judging by a long list of candidates the team sent to season-ticket holders this week, they're not close to figuring this out.

Team president Jason Wright sent a note to season-ticket holders along with a list of 19 different names to choose from. He made sure to note that this wasn't an actual vote on what the new team name will be, but the next step in the information-gathering process as the franchise ponders its future branding.

"As I have said before, this is an effort that we want to take the time to get right — and that means going through a deliberate process that gather input from our fans and others to design a new brand that represents the values and interests of our broader Washington community," Wright wrote.

19 names to choose from

Without further ado, here's the latest list of proposed names, courtesy of NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay:

Other options cut off by the Twitter embed above are:

-The Washington Renegades

-The Washington DC Football Club (DCFC)

-The Washington Monarchs

-The Washington Presidents

When will Washington's football team decide on a long-term new name? (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Will any of these names stick?

It's a broad list that looks to appeal multiple demographics including old-school fans (Washington Wild Hogs), soccer fans (The Washington DC Football Club, Washington Capital City Football Club) and fans not ready to let go of the "Red" portion of the former nickname (Washington Rubies, Washington Redwolves).

There are nods to the team's D.C. location (Washington Presidents, Washington Ambassadors, Washington Commanders) and a random reference to a form of government the United States was birthed in opposition to (The Washington Monarchs) — or is that about butterflies?

And then there's the Washington Warriors — which may hit a little too close to the nickname that was banished last year.

The Washington Football Team is not listed as an option here, which appears to indicate that the current name might not be a permanent option, an idea that Wright floated in March. Whatever the new name ends up, it still appears to be a long way from being decided.

