Washington Football Team owner, exec won’t be at Cowboys game
The Washington Football Team will play the Dallas Cowboys in Texas on Thursday. However, the WFT will not have its owner, Dan Snyder, his wife, Tanya, and Team President Jason Wright in attendance.
The news was made public Wednesday through a statement via the team:
Statement from the Washington Football Team on Dan and Tanya Snyder and Team President Jason Wright. pic.twitter.com/3tyC8lJwxC
