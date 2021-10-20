Washington Football Team not interested in Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Source: Washington not interested in Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team is not expected to make a move for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a source close to the situation told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay.

"It's all bs," Finlay was told.

Got a hard “no” when I checked on Washington’s interest in Tua. “It’s all bs” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 20, 2021

Ben Standig of The Athletic and Sam Fortier of the Washington Post were first to report the news.

Rumors of the Washington Football Team potentially being interested in trading for Tagovailoa surfaced after John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that Miami could be nearing a deal with the Houston Texans for star QB Deshaun Watson as early as this week.

Multiple NFL insiders, including the MMQB's Albert Breer, have reported than in a potential Houston-Miami deal for Watson, it's unlikely that Tagovailoa would be part of the package headed back to the Texans.

Washington had the chance to select Tagovailoa second overall in the 2020 Draft but bypassed the former Alabama QB for Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, who went on to win Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Miami selected Tagovailoa three picks later.

It's worth noting that Washington head coach Ron Rivera did meet with Tagovailoa during the predraft process, though, and said the meeting was more than just doing his due diligence on the quarterback.

"Talking to Tua is you talk to Tua, which I’ve had an opportunity to," Rivera said at the time.

This past Sunday, Tagovailoa made just his second start for the Dolphins this season after a three-game IR stint. For his career, Tagovailoa is 7-5 as a starter with 14 touchdown passes to seven interceptions.