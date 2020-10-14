Dwayne Haskins sent home from practice with non-COVID related illness

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins was sent home from practice on Wednesday with a gastrointestinal illness, coach Ron Rivera said.

The illness was the same one that kept him out of their 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and is not COVID-19 related. Rivera said Haskins briefly came into their facility on Wednesday and met with doctors, who gave him medicine and a coronavirus test, before going back home.

Haskins began the year as the starter in Washington, but was benched after four games and replaced by Kyle Allen last week. Haskins fell to No. 3 on the depth chart, too, in favor of Alex Smith — who finally made his return to the field on Sunday after nearly 700 days away while recovering from a horrific leg injury.

It’s unclear if Haskins will return and practice on Thursday, or what his status will be for their game against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Rivera hasn’t given up on Haskins

Haskins racked up 931 yards and completed 61 percent of his passes to start the year, throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Allen got his first start of the year last week, but left early with an arm injury. He will start for Washington again this week, Rivera said, and had a “good day of practice” on Wednesday.

Though Haskins dropped from a starting quarterback to a third-stringer nearly overnight, Rivera hasn’t given up on the 23-year-old just yet.

“This is an opportunity for him to continue to learn and grow and develop,” Rivera said. “As I’ve said, I have not quit on the kid as far as his development. The thing that we’ve done is we’ve looked at where we are and just said, ‘Hey these guys give us a better chance to win right now.’ … He hasn’t been in the system. He hasn’t had the benefit of a full offseason, hasn’t had the benefit of a true training camp. Based on what I saw, I made the decision to make the switch.”

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins was sent home on Wednesday with a gastrointestinal illness. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: