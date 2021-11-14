Washington Football Team up double digits as Tom Brady is picked twice

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are showing signs of rust after their bye week.

The GOAT has been picked off twice in the first quarter against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Meanwhile. Taylor Heinicke found DeAndre Carter for a touchdown after the WFT hit two field goals.

The score following the PAT: Washington 13, Super Bowl champs 0

The picks by William Jackson III and Bobby McCain:

