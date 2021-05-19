Washington Football Team claims recently released DB Chris Miller

Jess Root
·1 min read
The Arizona Cardinals made some roster moves on Monday. Among them, they released safety Chris Miller, a player they added early in the offseason to a futures contract.

He has a new team.

He was claimed off waivers by the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction report.

Miller originally joined the Cardinals back in December on the practice squad and then was added to the offseason roster. He was released when cornerback Tae Hayes was signed after a successful tryout at rookie minicamp.

What CB coach Greg Williams had to say about Cardinals CBs

