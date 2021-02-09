Washington Football Team halts cheerleading program as NFL wraps up sexual misconduct investigation

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder walks off the field before the start of their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP/Susan Walsh, File)

The Washington Football Team paused it’s cheerleading program on Monday and plans to re-brand it, according to WUSA9’s Darren Haynes — a move that comes as the NFL is nearing completion of an investigation into the organization.

Officials in the program, per the report, are going to completely rebuild the program and are working with an outside consultant to do so. Cheerleading director Jamilla Keene has been removed from her position.

Move comes amid lawsuits, misconduct claims

The decision to scrap the cheerleading program comes as the Washington Football Team and owner Dan Snyder are caught up in a number of different investigations and sexual misconduct claims.

At least 40 women came forward last year and accused current and former team employees of sexual harassment and misconduct, some of which involves Snyder directly. The Football Team reportedly paid $1.6 million to settle a sexual misconduct claim against him in 2009.

Several allegations involved the cheerleading team , too. A former cheerleader told The Washington Post in 2004 that Snyder allegedly tried to persuade her into sleeping with a friend of his at an event. A former production manager in the broadcasting department claimed that he was asked to edit together a package of “good bits” from a recent cheerleader shoot in Aruba — something that featured the cheerleaders adjusting their bathing suits, revealing their breasts and genitals and more in 2008.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said last week that the independent investigator is ‘nearing the completion of her phase of work” into the investigation of sexual harassment and mistreatment within the organization.

“To me, the important thing in the context of this is that the Washington football club has made a lot of changes already,” Goodell said, via NBC Sports . “They asked for this type of review. They asked for the recommendations on this. Dan and Tanya (Snyder) are going to be done making those changes for the football club. It’s really...it’s good to see that. But I expect that Beth’s recommendations will be something that will be added to that.”

