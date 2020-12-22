Dwayne Haskins apologizes for not wearing mask in strip club after Sunday's game

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is in trouble once again due to a COVID-19 violation. Washington is aware of photos showing Haskins at a strip club without a mask following Sunday’s game, and has been in contact with the league over the issue, according to Jon Keim of ESPN.

The person who posted the images went private on Instagram, making it tough to find the pictures on social media. One image showed Haskins in the strip club without a mask. Another showed multiple women wearing Haskins shirts, suggesting Haskins was present.

Haskins confirmed as much Tuesday, apologizing for putting the entire team at risk.

I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday. I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action. — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) December 22, 2020

It’s unclear whether Washington or the league will punish Haskins for his actions. Attending an indoor night club without a mask is considered a high risk activity, according to both the NFL and the NFLPA.

The incident marks the second time this season Haskins violated COVID-19 protocol. Haskins was fined by Washington in October after making a reservation for a family friend at the hotel where Haskins was staying. While the two reportedly didn’t come into contact, that still violated a team policy. Haskins received a $4,833 fine.

Dwayne Haskins started Sunday’s game against Seahawks

The strip club pictures were posted hours after Haskins started Washington’s Week 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Haskins — who was making his first start since he was benched in Week 4 — threw 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions in the 20-15 loss. Alex Smith — who has been starting for the team — missed the contest due to a calf injury. The team is hoping Smith will return in Week 16.

Haskins has quickly fallen out of favor in Washington since being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was benched by the team after just 11 starts, and only started Sunday’s game after both Smith and Kyle Allen were injured.

Unless things change drastically in the next few weeks, Washington could look to trade Haskins in the offseason.

