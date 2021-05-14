Washington Football Team announces Samuel Cosmi’s jersey number

Former Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi was selected by the Washington Football Team in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Cosmi kept former teammate and new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger upright for three seasons as the full-time starter at both left and right tackle. He was a two-time All-Big 12 honoree, earring second-team honors in 2019 and first-team honors in 2020.

The No. 52 has been passed down the Texas Longhorns lineage for great offensive lineman, most recently worn by Connor Williams of the Dallas Cowboys.

However, with the Washington Football Team’s first round selection of Jamin Davis choosing to wear No. 52, Cosmi decided to go with a higher number and will sport No. 62 throughout his rookie season in Washington.

Rookie numbers:

Dyami Brown, 2

Benjamin St-Juste, 25

Jaret Patterson, 35

Darrick Forrest, 48

Jamin Davis, 52

Camaron Cheeseman, 54

William Bradley-King, 56

Shaka Toney, 58

Samuel Cosmi, 62

Dax Milne, 84

John Bates, 87 — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 14, 2021

With the offseason additions of Charles Leno and Ereck Flowers, it’s unclear if Cosmi will be an immediate starter, but his potential and the position he was drafted in was enough for Washington to take a chance on him as a present and future asset to the organization.